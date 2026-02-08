Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

When water kills: The cracks in the urban supply story

Leaking pipes, poor sewage systems, intermittent supply and polluted water sources make drinking water a hazard for millions in India, especially the poor
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 21:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 21:35 IST
India NewswaterSpecialswater contaminationInSight

Follow us on :

Follow Us