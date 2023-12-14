'When will the output come,' SC asks Centre on guidelines for seizure of electronic devices

The counsel, for his part, replied, “One month’s time”.

On this, the bench asked him not to make it minimum, rather make it maximum.

Raju asked the court to grant three months’ time to come out with the guidelines.

After this, the bench asked Raju, “Are you willing to make a statement in the meantime that you will follow one of the existing manuals at least? Which is the existing manual you will follow? (sic)”

Raju replied that they will follow the CBI manual and the CrPC.

During the hearing, Raju said the concerned authorities are coming out with something, and it will take time as they have to consult with the forensics laboratory and other experts.

He mentioned that there is a Karnataka police manual that contains details, and there is also a CBI manual.

He emphasised that it will take time to come out with guidelines.

The counsel, representing one of the petitioners, said that they have already gone through the material and their suggestions incorporate inputs from the CBI’s manual.

The petitioners’ counsel said they are delaying it and asked the court to issue interim directions.

The bench, however, refused the same, saying that it was not possible at this stage.

The bench said these are matters that "cannot be finished of like this".

“If you are getting a hash value, you are getting something. The CBI Manual touches upon this. Today, you will not even get your hash value. Now, if they follow the CBI manual, at least you will get a hash value (sic)," the bench told the petitioners' counsel.

In its order, the bench said, "Additional Solicitor General submits that in the conspectus of the existing CBI Manual and the Karnataka Cybercrime Investigation Manual and the suggestions put forth by petitioners, a number of discussions have been held. He will come up with something within six weeks. In the meantime, he assures the court that for the time being, at least the CBI manual will be followed by all the central government agencies."

The court posted the matter, arising out of two petitions, including one filed by ‘Foundation for Media Professionals’, for comprehensive guidelines for the search and seizure of digital devices by investigating agencies, for consideration on February 6.

On November 7, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to put in place guidelines on seizure of electronic devices like phones and laptops of individuals, particularly media professionals.