Whenever there is crisis, prime minister remains silent: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

"In the case of Manipur, he could have at least issued an appeal for peace,' he said while speaking in the Delhi Assembly. "The European Parliament and American Parliamentarians discussed the matter but the PM was silent."

"The prime minister is like a father figure. He turned his back on the daughters of Manipur. You kept sitting in your room. The entire country is asking the reason for PM's silence. It is not the first time that he is silent. Whenever there has been a crisis situation over the past nine years, the prime minister has remained silent," Kejriwal alleged.