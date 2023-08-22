Where is the dynasty?

The Indian ruling elite was fundamentally dynastic until British imperialism established itself in India. The eldest son would automatically ascend the throne upon the demise of the Raja (King). Sometimes, there were instances of internecine infighting within the family to capture power. However, the right to the throne remained within the family. Throughout history, we have read glowing references to great dynasties. Even in our mythology, the system of passing the reign was dynastic. Imperialism marked the decline of dynasties in what became known as British India. The final blow to monarchy occurred with the integration of princely states into independent India. Let us see if any remnants of dynastic rule persisted in democratic India.