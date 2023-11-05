Where is the evidence? Indian High Commissioner asks Canadian govt on allegations over Nijjar's killing

Ottawa: Canada's investigation into the murder of a Sikh extremist has been tainted by a high-level Canadian official's public statements, India's High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma has said as he asked Ottawa to provide evidence to back up its allegations.

In an interview with the Globe and Mail newspaper, Varma on Friday said that there "is no specific or relevant information provided in this case for us to assist them in the investigation."

"Where is the evidence? Where is the conclusion of the investigation? I would go a step further and say now the investigation has already been tainted," Verma was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

"A direction has come from someone at a high level to say India or Indian agents are behind it," he said on Saturday, without naming anyone.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the Canadian town of Surrey in June. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated".