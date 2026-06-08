'Wherever Rahul is present, no one’s fortunes will prosper': BJP takes dig at I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting

<p>New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>) on Monday took a swipe at the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi</a>, claiming that the alliance was steadily losing both political relevance and the support of its constituents.</p><p>Addressing the media after the meeting of Opposition leaders at the Constitution Club, BJP national spokesperson and MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sambit-patra">Sambit Patra</a> mocked the declining attendance at I.N.D.I.A. bloc gatherings, saying that the alliance had shrunk so much that its meetings “may soon be held in a car”.</p><p>“They (I.N.D.I.A. alliance) are scheduled to hold a meeting every two months. So, by the third or fourth meeting, I suspect the meeting will take place inside a car,” Patra said, taking a swipe at the absence of several alliance constituents,” Patra said. </p>.I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders stress need to 'safeguard democratic values' as opposition meet gets underway.<p>Patra’s remarks came as leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc held their first formal meeting since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to discuss a range of political and economic issues, including electoral roll revisions, examination controversies and the broader political situation in the country. </p><p>The BJP leader also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his presence had weakened political allies.</p><p>“Wherever Rahul is present, no one’s fortunes will prosper,” Patra said, while referring to the alliance’s internal dynamics and the electoral setbacks faced by some Opposition parties.</p>