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'Wherever Rahul is present, no one’s fortunes will prosper': BJP takes dig at I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting

Patra said, 'They (I.N.D.I.A. alliance) are scheduled to hold a meeting every two months. So, by the third or fourth meeting, I suspect the meeting will take place inside a car.'
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 16:49 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 16:49 IST
India NewsBJPRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsSambit PatraI.N.D.I.A

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