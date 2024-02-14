Which countries have seen farmers' protests in recent times?

Across the world, agriculture is turning into a key battleground. The people in power are trying to tame farmers while opponents are trying to harness their anger. This has become the latest skirmish in a wider culture war, much of it centered on the speed of the economic and social transition in response to climate change. From India, Spain, Italy and Belgium to Poland and Lithuania, here we list the countries that witnessed farmers' protests in recent times.