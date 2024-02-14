JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Which countries have seen farmers' protests in recent times?

Across the world, agriculture is turning into a key battleground. The people in power are trying to tame farmers while opponents are trying to harness their anger. This has become the latest skirmish in a wider culture war, much of it centered on the speed of the economic and social transition in response to climate change. From India, Spain, Italy and Belgium to Poland and Lithuania, here we list the countries that witnessed farmers' protests in recent times.
Last Updated 14 February 2024, 09:11 IST

Follow Us

Belgium: Hundreds of farmers on tractors blocked the roads to demand better pay and working conditions.

Belgium: Hundreds of farmers on tractors blocked the roads to demand better pay and working conditions.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
France: Farmers in France, the EU's biggest agricultural producer, are protesting as they say they are not being paid enough and are choked by excessive regulation on environmental protection.

France: Farmers in France, the EU's biggest agricultural producer, are protesting as they say they are not being paid enough and are choked by excessive regulation on environmental protection.

Credit: Reuters

Greece: Farmers in Greece are also protesting over high production costs.

Greece: Farmers in Greece are also protesting over high production costs.

Credit: Reuters

Germany: German farmers kicked off a week of nationwide protests against subsidy cuts in January 2024.

Germany: German farmers kicked off a week of nationwide protests against subsidy cuts in January 2024.

Credit: Reuters

Italy: Farmers have been peacefully protesting in Italy expressing their discontent.

Italy: Farmers have been peacefully protesting in Italy expressing their discontent.

Credit: Reuters

India: The 'Dilli Chalo' protest is being staged to demand a legal guarantee to MSP for all crops, full debt waiver for farmers, pension for farmers and withdrawal of cases against farmers during the 2020 protest.

India: The 'Dilli Chalo' protest is being staged to demand a legal guarantee to MSP for all crops, full debt waiver for farmers, pension for farmers and withdrawal of cases against farmers during the 2020 protest.

Credit: PTI

Poland: In Poland, farmers have been particularly vocal about the impact of cheap food imports from Ukraine. They began a 30-day strike on February 9 that has seen them block roads across the country as well as border crossings with Ukraine.

Poland: In Poland, farmers have been particularly vocal about the impact of cheap food imports from Ukraine. They began a 30-day strike on February 9 that has seen them block roads across the country as well as border crossings with Ukraine.

Credit: Reuters

Spain: Farmers in Spain staged similar actions as part of protests against European Union farming policies.

Spain: Farmers in Spain staged similar actions as part of protests against European Union farming policies.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 February 2024, 09:11 IST)
India NewsWorld newsfarmersFarmers Protest

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT