Which countries have seen farmers' protests in recent times?

Belgium: Hundreds of farmers on tractors blocked the roads to demand better pay and working conditions.
Credit: Reuters
France: Farmers in France, the EU's biggest agricultural producer, are protesting as they say they are not being paid enough and are choked by excessive regulation on environmental protection.
Credit: Reuters
Greece: Farmers in Greece are also protesting over high production costs.
Credit: Reuters
Germany: German farmers kicked off a week of nationwide protests against subsidy cuts in January 2024.
Credit: Reuters
Italy: Farmers have been peacefully protesting in Italy expressing their discontent.
Credit: Reuters
India: The 'Dilli Chalo' protest is being staged to demand a legal guarantee to MSP for all crops, full debt waiver for farmers, pension for farmers and withdrawal of cases against farmers during the 2020 protest.
Credit: PTI
Poland: In Poland, farmers have been particularly vocal about the impact of cheap food imports from Ukraine. They began a 30-day strike on February 9 that has seen them block roads across the country as well as border crossings with Ukraine.
Credit: Reuters
Spain: Farmers in Spain staged similar actions as part of protests against European Union farming policies.
Credit: Reuters