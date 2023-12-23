'Which gay man has a menstrual cycle?' Smriti Irani justifies her reply to Manoj Jha's query in Rajya Sabha

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani recently stated that she is opposed to the concept of paid menstrual leave for women while replying to a question posed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha in the Rajya Sabha.

During the discussion in Parliament on December 13, the minister also said that "menstruation is not a handicap and it’s a natural part of women’s life journey."

Manoj Jha had asked Irani whether the draft menstrual hygiene policy will contain provisions to "promote and provide for menstrual hygiene among LGBTQIA+ community."

To this, Smriti Irani had replied, "Which gay man, without a uterus, has a menstrual cycle?"