'Which gay man has a menstrual cycle?' Smriti Irani justifies her reply to Manoj Jha's query in Rajya Sabha

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani recently stated that she is opposed to the concept of paid menstrual leave for women while replying to a question posed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha in the Rajya Sabha.
During the discussion in Parliament on December 13, the minister also said that "menstruation is not a handicap and it’s a natural part of women’s life journey."
Manoj Jha had asked Irani whether the draft menstrual hygiene policy will contain provisions to "promote and provide for menstrual hygiene among LGBTQIA+ community."
To this, Smriti Irani had replied, "Which gay man, without a uterus, has a menstrual cycle?"
Later, in an interview with news agency ANI, Irani justified her reply.
"I spoke from my personal experience because I don't want more and more women to be harassed," she said in the interview.
"I could have said much more but the gentleman who asked the question never intended to find a solution for women," she added.
Manoj Jha asked, "Will the Minister of Women and Child Development be pleased to state:
Whether government is planning to roll out a Menstrual Hygiene Policy soon?
Whether the policy contains provisions to promote and provide for menstrual hygiene among the LGBTQIA+ community?
Addressing the second part of the question, Irani said, "The question was intended either to shock, provoke or attract attention."
In the interview, she further asked, "Tell me, the honourable member wanted a response for the LGBTQIA+ community. Which gay man, without uterus, has a menstrual cycle?"
"The question did attract attention. It did shock many people. It did provoke controversy, but the question in itself indicates what the intent is," she added.
Furthermore, she said, "Now, when I talk about the issue outside the Parliament and if I have to reflect on it as a female professional, the LGBTQIA, Manoj Jha wants me to provide and answer on how I can provide for gay men's menstrual hygiene. Is that applicable?"
