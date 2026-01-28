Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Who all died in plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar

Five people lost their lives in the crash
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 14:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 14:19 IST
India NewsPlane CrashMaharashtraAjit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us