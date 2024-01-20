Who invented butter chicken, dal makhani? Delhi High Court to decide

According to the report, the story of the legal tussle began when the proprietors of Moti Mahal filed a lawsuit against the owners of Daryaganj restaurant for using the tagline "Inventors of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani".

This, Moti Mahal claims, is “misleading people into believing” that there is an association between them and Daryaganj restaurant.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, hearing the case on January 16, sought a written response from the owners of Daryaganj restaurant within a month and also issued a notice on Moti Mahal's application for an interim injunction. The case is scheduled for next the hearing on May 29, Bar and Bench noted.

The two restaurants have been laying their claims on the origin of the Butter Chicken and Dal Makahni for over the years now, said the report.

For Daryaganj restaurant, it is the Late Kundan Lal Jaggi who found the recipe, but for the owners of Moti Mahal, their ancestor, late Kundal Lal Gujral created the dishes originally.

According to Moti Mahal, it was Gujral who invented the first tandoori chicken, butter chicken, and dal makhani and was brought to India following the partition.

In the early days, worried about the unsold leftovers of chicken getting dried out, Gujral invented the butter sauce to keep them rehydrated. This also led to the invention of dal makhani.

While Daryaganj restaurant is yet to file their response to the suit, their lawyers, however, contested the suit, calling it "baseless", report said.