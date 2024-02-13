Who is Abdul Malik? The man at the centre of Haldwani demolition violence

Days after the demolition of the two-decade old madrassa that stood on the railway land in Uttarakhand's Banbhoolpura, the police have revealed that a man, identified as Abdul Malik, is suspected to be the perpetrator for the horrifying violence that killed as many as 4 while inuring at least 60 others.

According to Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena, Abdul Malik had carried out the "illegal construction," and was also responsible for sparking the protests. Malik who is reportedly a prominent person in Banbhoolpura with his ancestors being involved in business of horses during the British period, has also been involved in providing legal guidance to the families that faced eviction time and again.

“Last year, when eviction notices were served to families in the Banbhoolpura area following an order by the Uttarakhand High Court, Malik provided free of cost legal assistance to several people. That provided him a huge amount of public sympathy,” Indian Express quoted High Court lawyer Ahrar Baig as saying. Baig is one of the two counsels in a family’s petition against demolition.

The trades carried out by Malik's family first interested the British during initial period of 1900s, when the colony sought help from Malik's ancestors to ferry goods on horses. The British used this piece of the land to lay a railway line during 1880s connecting Haldwani and Kathgodam. With years and as the British colonies moved out, the land saw various types of encroachments.