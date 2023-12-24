Who is Avinash Pande, Congress' new UP in-charge replacing Priyanka Gandhi

He holds a Master's degree in Economic and Public Administration and has a background in law.

The 65-year-old leader served as a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra between 2010 and 2016.

He also contested the Upper House elections in 2008, narrowly losing to industrialist Rahul Bajaj by a single vote.

Pande has held positions as a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and has been involved in various administrative committees within the state.

Prior to the 2018 Rajasthan election, he was assigned the responsibility of overseeing the state. However, amidst the intense conflict between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, he was removed from this role and instead appointed as the AICC General Secretary in-charge of Jharkhand.