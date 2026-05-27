Who is behind India's extreme heatwave condition? UN climate chief explains

<p>New Delhi: The ongoing extreme heat across large parts of India is primarily driven by worsening <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/climate-change">climate change</a> caused by the massive burning of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/coal">coal</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oil">oil</a>, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gas">gas</a>, UN climate chief Simon Stiell said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>He also highlighted the severe human and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/economic">economic</a> impact of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/heatwave">heatwave</a>, particularly on people living in homes without cooling facilities and those working long hours <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/outdoors">outdoors</a>.</p>.<p>"These extremes drive home the importance of measures to adapt to climate impacts, globally," said Stiell, the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), in a statement.</p>.<p>His remarks came as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-meteorological-department">India Meteorological Department (IMD)</a> on Wednesday said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were likely to persist over central and northwest India for the next two to three days.</p>.<p>The soaring temperatures have also led to a record-breaking power demand across the country. Peak power demand touched 257.3 GW on May 18, 260.4 GW on May 19, 265 GW on May 20, and a record 270.8 GW on May 21.</p>.India's peak power demand hits record 265.44 GW amid severe heatwave.<p>“India has also seen record-breaking peak electricity demand in recent days. Solar and other renewable energy sources have helped in meeting day-time peaks, and India’s strong steps to ramp up solar power have been a benefit,” said Stiell.</p>.<p>He added that the extreme heat underscored the importance of homegrown clean energy and energy-efficiency measures, which could help provide cooling to vulnerable populations and ensure more secure and affordable electricity for homes, businesses, vital health services, and electric transport.</p>.<p>This extreme heat is posing a double challenge to lives and livelihoods, coming amid the current <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fossil-fuels">fossil fuel</a> cost crisis and spiralling prices of imported fossil fuels worldwide due to conflict in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/middle-east">Middle East</a>, said Stiell.</p>