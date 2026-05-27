Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Who is behind India's extreme heatwave condition? UN climate chief explains

The soaring temperatures have also led to a record-breaking power demand across the country.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 13:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 13:46 IST
India NewsClimateheatwaveUN

Follow us on :

Follow Us