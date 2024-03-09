Who is Faisal Khan? YouTuber known as 'Baba Vlogs' under scrutiny for luring Indians to frontlines of Russian conflict

In the streets of Saint Petersburg, a video surfaced on YouTube in September 2023 featuring Faisal Abdul Mutallib Khan. In this footage, Khan asserts that the key advantage of enlisting in the Russian army lies in acquiring a special government card, guaranteeing priority access and the ability to apply for Schengen visas and even permanent residency.
According to reports, Khan's persuasive rhetoric in this video allegedly led a significant number of Indians, including Mohammed Afsan from Telangana, into working for the Russian Army amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Afsan, who tragically became the second Indian casualty in the war, reportedly approached Khan after watching a video on his YouTube channel, Baba Vlogs.
Aside from his online presence, Khan operates a manpower consultancy firm called Babavlogs, facilitating employment opportunities in various countries such as Dubai, Serbia, Croatia, Germany, and Singapore.
Khan, facing accusations of duping individuals in the past and being under the scrutiny of the Maharashtra anti-terrorist squad (ATS) in a conversion case, defended himself from Dubai in conversation with The Indian Express.
He claimed that he sent 35 individuals to Russia, and any adverse outcomes were 'beyond his control'. Emphasizing that the candidates were aware of the associated risks, Khan suggested that some may have willingly chosen more challenging assignments for higher pay.
Despite the controversies, Khan asserted that his online videos detailing the nature of work in Russia remain available as evidence.
From a class 6 dropout and fishmonger in Dadar, Khan's journey took him to Dubai in 2008, where he worked as a salesman before establishing the Babavlogs manpower consultancy service in 2016 and a YouTube channel of the same name that year, reported the publication.
In 2018, Faisal Abdul Mutallib Khan faced controversy when a 23-year-old man he sent to Dubai informed his family about converting to Islam. The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) questioned Khan, but no case was filed.
Using YouTube to expand his business, Khan shared videos about Gulf job benefits, attracting many candidates. With over three lakh YouTube followers, he recently posted a video on January 8, promoting a "sure shot visit visa" to New Zealand.
Khan, known for placing people in various jobs, shifted focus to countries like Armenia, Croatia, and Singapore from October 2022. From July 2023, he began promoting job opportunities in Russia, initially for roles like delivery men and taxi drivers.
Promising a starting salary of Rs 40,000, increasing to Rs 1 lakh after three months of training, Khan lured recruits for the Russian Army. He claimed the work involved supporting the army without engaging in direct combat, emphasizing tasks like clearing demolished buildings and handling arms.
For an initial fee of Rs 3 lakh, recruits were promised three months of training by Russians and a government-issued identity card. Khan assured this card could aid in obtaining permanent residency in Russia or a Schengen visa.
Allegedly, nearly two dozen people, including Afsan from Hyderabad, were sent to Russia by Khan.
Khan provided these services through three numbers linked to him, his partner Sufiyan, and a woman named Pooja. Despite assurances of safety in his videos, Khan's recruitment methods have come under scrutiny amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.