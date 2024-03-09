Who is Faisal Khan? YouTuber known as 'Baba Vlogs' under scrutiny for luring Indians to frontlines of Russian conflict

In the streets of Saint Petersburg, a video surfaced on YouTube in September 2023 featuring Faisal Abdul Mutallib Khan. In this footage, Khan asserts that the key advantage of enlisting in the Russian army lies in acquiring a special government card, guaranteeing priority access and the ability to apply for Schengen visas and even permanent residency.

According to reports, Khan's persuasive rhetoric in this video allegedly led a significant number of Indians, including Mohammed Afsan from Telangana, into working for the Russian Army amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Afsan, who tragically became the second Indian casualty in the war, reportedly approached Khan after watching a video on his YouTube channel, Baba Vlogs.

Aside from his online presence, Khan operates a manpower consultancy firm called Babavlogs, facilitating employment opportunities in various countries such as Dubai, Serbia, Croatia, Germany, and Singapore.

Khan, facing accusations of duping individuals in the past and being under the scrutiny of the Maharashtra anti-terrorist squad (ATS) in a conversion case, defended himself from Dubai in conversation with The Indian Express.

He claimed that he sent 35 individuals to Russia, and any adverse outcomes were 'beyond his control'. Emphasizing that the candidates were aware of the associated risks, Khan suggested that some may have willingly chosen more challenging assignments for higher pay.

Despite the controversies, Khan asserted that his online videos detailing the nature of work in Russia remain available as evidence.