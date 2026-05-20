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Who is Helle Lyng? Norwegian journalist who sparked online storm after questioning PM Modi

It spiralled after the MEA provided a lengthy reply, citing India's contributions to global culture and advancements, like the number zero, yoga, and chess.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 08:58 IST
India NewsWorld newsNarendra ModiJournalistNorwayPress Freedom

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