Who is Helle Lyng? Norwegian journalist who sparked online storm after questioning PM Modi

<p>Journalist Helle Lyng found herself at the centre of a political storm, while she primarily anticipated answers to her questions posed to Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>during his foreign trip to Norway. </p><p>A Norwegian journalist and commentator working with Oslo-based newspaper <em>Dagsavisen, </em>Lyng covers the political and international affairs beats, and was a part of reporting covering Modi’s Norway visit.</p><p>The dispute began when she asked why the international community should "trust" India and whether Modi would begin taking “critical questions” from the press, during an official briefing held by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mea">Ministry of External Affairs.</a> </p><p>"As we strengthen our partnership, why should we trust you? Can you promise that you will try to stop the human rights violations that go on in your country? And also will the prime minister start taking critical questions from the Indian press at some point in the future? And also if possible I would like you to answer straightaway," Lyng asked.</p><p>It spiralled after the MEA provided a lengthy reply, citing India's contributions to global culture and advancements, like the number zero, yoga, and chess.</p><p>In a statement on her social media handle, she wrote, "Primeminister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to. Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index, India is at 157th, competing with Palestine, Emirates & Cuba."</p>. <p>"It is our job to question the powers we cooperate with," she stated. </p><p>The incident sparked consequences almost immediately, as Lyng shared she had been receiving threats and allegations of being a "foreign spy". </p><p>Taking to X, she wrote, "I never thought I would have to write this, but I am not a foreign spy of any sort, sent out by any foreign government. My work is journalism, primarily in Norway now."</p>.<p>As of Wednesday, she shared her Facebook and Instagram accounts have been suspended, and she is unable to access them. </p><p>This led to a political exchange between various parties, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioning, "When there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear. What happens to India’s image when the world sees a compromised PM panic and run from a few questions?"</p><p>The event led to a trickle down effect of Indian citizens further commenting on press freedom, freedom of expression, and Lyng emphasising on the lack of a proper press conference. </p>