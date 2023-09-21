Who is Lakhbir Singh 'Landa', for whom NIA has announced Rs 15 lakh cash reward

As the India-Canada diplomatic tussle continued, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday upped the ante in their crackdown against designated terrorists related to Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International aka Babbar Khalsa.

The agency announced cash incentives for information leading to the arrest of five operatives of the Babbar Khalsa, including Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias ‘Landa’, who faces multiple criminal cases in India.

Landa has been named in such lists by the NIA in the past also.