Who is Mahesh Dixit? Newly appointed Intelligence Bureau chief set to succeed Tapan Kumar Deka

<p>Senior IPS officer Mahesh Dixit on Thursday was officially appointed as the new chief of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ib">Intelligence Bureau</a>, succeeding Tapan Kumar Deka.</p><p>He will be taking over operations of the security agency from June 30, superseding Deka, who was given two extensions by the government.</p><p>A 1993-batch Indian Police Service officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Dixit was serving as the Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau, prior to this appointment.</p><p>A qualified medical doctor turned law enforcement professional, he has around three decades of experience within the premier internal intelligence agency. He also managed diverse and sensitive portfolios ranging from operations in the Northeast and Ladakh to anti-Naxal desks.</p>.Karnataka: IPS officer M N Anucheth appointed as DIGP, Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Department.<p>Dixit is widely recognised within the IB for his robust ground-level intelligence network and proficiency in counter-terrorism.</p><p>He was heading the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau in Srinagar, where officials credit him with playing a pivotal role in maintaining internal stability in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370, <em>PTI</em> reported.</p><p>Dixit also held a pivotal position in breaking a major "white-collar" terror network in 2025, after developing an initial lead provided by the Srinagar police and executing the operation. </p><p>The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared Dixit's appointment. He will have a two-year tenure.</p>.India appointed to FATF vice presidency for the first time.<p>"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Mahesh Dixit, IPS (AP:93), Special Director, Intelligence Bureau as Director, Intelligence Bureau vice Shri Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS (HP:88), for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by granting extension in service under the provisions of FR 56(d) and Rule 16 (1A) of All India Services (Death cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958," the ACC said in an order.</p><p>Dixit's appointment comes at a crucial period as the Centre continues to prioritise counter-infiltration and efforts to stablise internal security across regional borders.</p><p>Dixit will take charge of Intelligence Bureau on June 30 taking over reins of the agency from 1988-batch IPS officer Deka who was given two extensions by the government.</p><p>Deka was appointed as IB chief in June 2022 for two years. His term was extended twice in 2024 and 2025.</p><p>The rules allow the central government to extend in "public interest" the services of the chiefs of IB and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), cabinet secretary, home secretary and others, beyond the superannuation age of 60 years.</p><p>(<em>with PTI inputs</em>)</p>