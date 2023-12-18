Who is Sajjan Jindal? A look at his net worth

Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group, has been accused of rape by a 30-year-old woman who lodged an FIR against him with the Mumbai Police.
He has denied the allegations him and said he is committed to fully cooperating in the investigation. Following the allegations, JSW Group shares fell by 5 per cent.
Sajjan Jindal started his career with a steel plant in 1982 and is now heading the country’s largest steel company, JSW Steel. It is one of India’s largest steel players. JSW Energy and JSW Cement, headed by Sajjan’s son Parth, are also major players in the respective industries.
Sajjan Jindal and Savitri Jindal Net Worth
According to, as of September 30, Sajjan Jindal is the public holder of 12 stocks, collectively valued at more than Rs. 39,263.0 crore. The information is derived from the shareholding data submitted to the exchanges by Sajjan Jindal.
According to , matriarch Savitri Jindal, who stands fourth among India’s richest, is the main driving force behind the conglomerate OP Jindal Group. Her wealth rose by 46 per cent to $28.9 billion.
This increase is partly due to the September IPO of the ports unit JSW Infrastructure, done by her son, Sajjan Jindal. She saw the second-highest wealth gain—$7.6 billion—in absolute terms this year. In addition, she is the sole billionaire female in India. Her net worth is Rs 199,656 crore.
Upon OP Jindal's death in 2005 in a helicopter crash, the group's companies were divided among his four sons, who now run them independently. The biggest assets of the group are overseen by Sajjan Jindal.
The Jindal family ranks 32nd among Asia's richest families.