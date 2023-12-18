Who is Sajjan Jindal? A look at his net worth

Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group, has been accused of rape by a 30-year-old woman who lodged an FIR against him with the Mumbai Police.

He has denied the allegations him and said he is committed to fully cooperating in the investigation. Following the allegations, JSW Group shares fell by 5 per cent.

Sajjan Jindal started his career with a steel plant in 1982 and is now heading the country’s largest steel company, JSW Steel. It is one of India’s largest steel players. JSW Energy and JSW Cement, headed by Sajjan’s son Parth, are also major players in the respective industries.