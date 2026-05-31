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Who is Shahzad Bhatti, the man behind Pakistan-linked terror network that has caught India's attention

Bhatti came into spotlight of the Indian agencies following the a grenade attack near the residence of Punjab-based influencer Rozer Sandhu in Jalandhar in 2024.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 06:34 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 06:34 IST
India NewsPakistanATSTerrorist OrganisationattackTerror CampsPakistaniAnti Terrorism Squad

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