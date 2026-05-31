Who is Shahzad Bhatti, the man behind Pakistan-linked terror network that has caught India's attention

<p>The arrest of nine people allegedly linked to a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>-based <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/terrorist-organisation">terror network</a> has once again brought the spotlight back on Pakistani influencer Shahzad Bhatti.</p>.<p>Bhatti, known online for his "333" branding and videos on religion, nationalism and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/influencer">influencer</a> controversies, has emerged as a recurring figure in investigations being carried out by Indian security agencies.</p>.<p>Officials have linked him to multiple cases ranging from alleged radicalisation efforts to suspected cross-border criminal and terror networks. </p>.<p>The latest arrests by the Delhi Police Special Cell have renewed attention on the 45-year-old, who presents himself as a businessman and social media personality but whose name has surfaced in several security investigations over the past two years.</p>.<p>Originally from Pakistan's Punjab province, Bhatti first gained popularity through <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tiktok">TikTok</a> and other social media platforms, where he built a following by commenting on religious issues, India-Pakistan relations and disputes involving fellow influencers. His "333" identity became widely recognised online, although he has maintained that it is a personal brand and not an organised group.</p>.<p>As per the reports, before his rise on social media, Bhatti had reportedly faced several criminal cases in Pakistan, including allegations of theft and robbery. </p>.<p>Over the years, his name was also linked to figures from Lahore's criminal underworld, but he always downplayed the allegations and described the relationships as "personal friendships".</p>.<p>According to the investigators, Bhatti later shifted to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uae">UAE</a>, where he claimed to run multiple businesses related to scrap trading, agriculture and dairy farming.</p>.<p><strong>The Bishnoi Link </strong></p><p>One of the most talked-about aspects of Bhatti's public image was his claimed friendship with jailed gangster <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lawrence-bishnoi">Lawrence Bishnoi</a>. Bhatti had said the connection began over discussions relating to alleged anti-Islam content online. </p>.<p>The relationship drew further attention after investigators linked him to Zeeshan Akhtar, an alleged Bishnoi associate accused in the killing of former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> minister Baba Siddique.</p>.ATS raids several places in Maharashtra, questions suspects linked to Pakistan-based gangster.<p>Bhatti came into spotlight of the Indian agencies following the a grenade attack near the residence of Punjab-based influencer Rozer Sandhu in Jalandhar in 2024. Investigators alleged that Bhatti was involved in the conspiracy behind the attack, an allegation he denied.</p>.<p>Since then, his name has surfaced in multiple investigations across several states. Security agencies have alleged that he maintained links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and attempted to build contacts in India through social media platforms. Several FIRs were reportedly registered in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while some cases were also taken up by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-investigation-agency-nia">National Investigation Agency (NIA)</a>.</p>.<p>His name surfaced again in April this year after two Madhya Pradesh men were arrested for allegedly planning attacks in the Delhi-NCR region. Investigators claimed the accused had links to networks associated with Bhatti.</p>.<p>Recently in May 2026, Bhatti's name also surfaced in an investigation carried out by the Maharashtra <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ats">Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS)</a>, following searches conducted at nearly 40 locations. Maharashtra ATS questioned 53 individuals who had allegedly interacted with social media accounts linked to Bhatti.</p>.<p>Officials said the exercise was aimed at understanding how such online networks allegedly identified and influenced young people. According to the Indian Express report, an ATS source said, "They are promised solutions to their problems and given inducements."</p>.<p>"The recruitment process is gradual, designed to test the willingness of potential recruits. First, they are given small tasks, and once they realise the person is motivated, they are put in a separate group to create law and order problems," the source added.</p>.<p>The official further added, "Hence, we keep an eye on suspect social media accounts to ensure they do not lure disgruntled youngsters. It is in that context that we conducted the raids across the state and questioned those in touch with social media accounts linked to Jatt."</p>