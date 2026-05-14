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'Who paid?' BJP fires at Rahul Gandhi over foreign trips 'five times' his declared income

The BJP claimed that the spend on these trips ran to nearly Rs 60 crore which is roughly five times his declared income for the period.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 16:35 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 16:35 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndia PoliticsBJP Congressforeign

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