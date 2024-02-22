Who was Shubhkaran Singh? The young farmer who died during protests

As thousands of farmers continue protest at the two border points of Punjab and Haryana, a 21-year-old farmer was killed and about 12 police personnel were injured in recent clashes between security personnel and protesting farmers at Khanauri.
Farmer leaders said this was the first death in clashes since the 'Delhi Chalo' protests began on February 13.
The deceased has been identified as Subhkaran Singh, a resident of Baloke village in Punjab's Bathinda district.
Subhkaran had an injury to his head but the exact cause of his death could be known after a post-mortem examination, Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital's medical superintendent H S Rekhi told reporters.
Tear gas shells were fired to disperse Punjab farmers at Shambhu and Khanauri border points as they tried to move towards barricades stalling their protest march to Delhi.
Farmers in Khanauri claimed that besides tear gas shells, Haryana police personnel also fired rubber bullets.
A Haryana police spokesperson, however, said the protesting farmers attacked security personnel with stones and sticks, leaving 12 of them seriously injured at the Khanauri border.
As the death of the young farmer has stirred a political row, besides the farmer leaders demanding FIR against Haryana CM and state home minister for his "murder", let us know who Shubhkaran Singh was.
Who was Shubhkaran Singh?
Hailing from Balloh village in Bhatinda district, Shubhkaran was a contractual farmer. Making ends meet was his primary concern as Shubhkaran, with his uncle Charanjit Singh, remained involved in cultivating 20 acres of land on contract, reported Indian express.
While it is said that farmers coming out for protests are often "well off", Shubhkaran owned not more than 2 acres of land, and filled his house with farming tools and implements, the report added.
With a troubled childhood amid his parents' divorce, he was raised by his grandfather. He had quit studies after class XI to become a successful farmer and took charge of the family, which includes two sisters, after his grandfather passed away.
He was an active member of the Bhartiya Kisan Union Sidhupur, religiously attending its meetings and protests. He was a part of the 2021 farmers' agitation as well, which had forced the BJP government to roll back the controversial farm laws.
Shubhkaran Singh was among 15 farmers from his village who joined the 'Delhi Chalo' march.
Govt faces the heat
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha condoled the death of the farmer, and alleged the government was "solely responsible for the present crisis and casualty".
"The SKM strongly protests the brutal police repression and murder of farmer Shubkaran Singh of Baloke Village, Bhatinda district, in the police firing in the Haryana-Punjab border," the farmers' body said in a statement.
"The prime minister and the executive that failed to implement the agreement with SKM signed on 9th December 2021 are solely responsible for the present crisis and the casualty," they said.
The All India Kisan Sabha, which is part of farmers' collective SKM, also condoled the death, saying it exposes the "brutality" of the regime.
Meanwhile, the SKM announced that the farmers will observe a 'black day' on Friday in the country to mourn the death and will burn effigies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, and state home minister Anil Vij.
It said farmers will take out tractor marches on highways on February 26 and hold an All India All Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 14.
(With PTI inputs)