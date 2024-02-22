Who was Shubhkaran Singh? The young farmer who died during protests

As thousands of farmers continue protest at the two border points of Punjab and Haryana, a 21-year-old farmer was killed and about 12 police personnel were injured in recent clashes between security personnel and protesting farmers at Khanauri.

Farmer leaders said this was the first death in clashes since the 'Delhi Chalo' protests began on February 13.

The deceased has been identified as Subhkaran Singh, a resident of Baloke village in Punjab's Bathinda district.

Subhkaran had an injury to his head but the exact cause of his death could be known after a post-mortem examination, Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital's medical superintendent H S Rekhi told reporters.