Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Whoever I side with secures power': Ramdas Athawale claims Modi will win 2029 polls

Addressing a press conference here to mark the completion of 12 years of the Modi government in power, Athawale said the prime minister would serve for more than 25 years.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 11:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2026, 11:35 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiIndia PoliticsRamdas Athawale

Follow us on :

Follow Us