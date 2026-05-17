'Why aren't you dismissing the Education Minister': Rahul Gandhi continues to slam PM Modi over NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row

<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi </a>on Sunday accused Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> of remaining silent on paper leaks and asked why he was not sacking Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.</p><p>In a post on 'X', he said NEET exam papers were leaked in 2024 and 2026 but the Minister did not resign and instead investigations were taken over by the CBI along with the constitution of a committee to look into the matter.</p><p>"NEET 2024: Paper leaked. Exam not cancelled. The minister did not resign. CBI set up an investigation. A committee was formed. NEET 2026: Paper leaked. Exam cancelled. The minister still did not resign. The CBI is investigating again. Another committee will be formed. Mr. Modi, the country is asking you some questions - answer them!" he said,</p>. <p>Rahul asked the Prime Minister why are paper leaks happening repeatedly and why wasn't he not dismissing the Education Minister.</p><p>"Why are paper leaks happening repeatedly? Why are you silent time and again on this "exam paper discussion"? Why aren't you dismissing the Education Minister who keeps failing repeatedly? #SackPradhan," he said.</p><p>Rahul's repeated demand for sacking Pradhan came as<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet"> NEET-UG Exam </a>held on May 3 was cancelled after it came to light the question papers were leaked. The CBI has so far arrested nine persons, including two who were involved in paper-setting.</p>