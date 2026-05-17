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'Why aren't you dismissing the Education Minister': Rahul Gandhi continues to slam PM Modi over NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row

Rahul Gandhi asked the Prime Minister why are paper leaks happening repeatedly and why wasn't he not dismissing the Education Minister.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 09:20 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 09:20 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiNarendra ModiNEET

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