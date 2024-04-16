Why be selective in citing mob lynching incidents, SC asks NGO petitioner

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned NGO National Federation of Indian Women raising the issue of mob lynchings as to why it was selective in citing the instances and did not include the slitting of throat of a tailor in Rajasthan.

"Let us not go by religion or caste," a bench of Justices B R Gavai, Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta said.

The bench asked advocate Mohd Nizamuddin Pasha, appearing for the petitioner as what about the inclusion of incident connected with Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan, who was murdered in 2022 for allegedly sharing a social media post of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma regarding Prophet Mohammad.

The counsel said that it was not included in the petition.

The bench said that the petitioner should ensure that the plea is not selective at all, if the state government has been impleaded in the matter.

Senior advocate Archana Dave Pathak, representing the Rajasthan government, said the petition should include everybody but was confined to one religion only.