Why CISF wants to link facial recognition cameras at six key airports to 'data fusion centre' in Delhi

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cisf">Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)</a> has proposed a 'data fusion centre' in Delhi that will integrate facial recognition data from across the country's major airports, according to CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan.</p><p>However, the proposal is under consideration now, he clarified. He also mentioned that the CISF is planning to install about 1.5 lakh CCTVs in units covered under its security cover. </p>.CISF Strengthens Maritime Security to Support India’s Blue Economy Vision.<p>The officer was speaking at an event in Delhi in the presence of Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar. They laid the foundation for a new headquarters building of the paramilitary force.</p><p>"A data fusion centre is proposed for creation in Delhi under which the facial recognition systems of major airports are planned to be linked. This proposal is under consideration of the home ministry. In the coming days, we plan to integrate about 1.5 lakh CCTVs installed in units under CISF security cover," said Praveer Ranjan.</p><p>According to reports, the facial recognition cameras installed at six major airports- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata are proposed to be integrated with the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID). It aims to enhance real-time monitoring, suspect identification and support to law enforcement agencies.</p>.MHA sanctions deployment of CISF for NATGRID Bengaluru campus.<p>NATGRID is said to be a secure platform for the police and investigative agencies. It helps in accessing the government and private databases in real-time.</p><p>Moreover, CISF is also creating an integrated command and control centre at "vital" installations under its security cover.</p><p>As of now, it has a total of 359 units under its security umbrella, including aerospace, nuclear and power plants, and 73 civil airports.</p>