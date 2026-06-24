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Why CISF wants to link facial recognition cameras at six key airports to 'data fusion centre' in Delhi

The facial recognition cameras installed at six major airports- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata are proposed to be integrated with it
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 05:28 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 05:28 IST
India NewsCISFDelhi AirportairportsFacial RecognitionBengaluru Airport

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