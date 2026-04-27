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'Why did she go and live with him without marriage': SC questions widow's charge of rape in live-in relationship

The bench noted that the woman had lived with the man and had a child with him.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:57 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:57 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtB V NagarathnarapeLive-in relationshipmarriage

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