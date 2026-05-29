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'Why do boys marry girls then insult them and their family?': Supreme Court on dowry death case

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan made the strong observations while dismissing an appeal by the husband’s younger brother.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 15:02 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 15:02 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtdowry

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