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Why earning Rs 40,000 in a village felt better than Rs 1.4 lakh in Bengaluru: Reddit post goes viral

In the viral post, the user sparked a wider debate online about whether a higher salary in a metro city necessarily translates into a better quality of life.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 10:20 IST
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Why ₹40k in my hometown felt richer than ₹1.4L in Bangalore
by u/Sabmohmayahaibro in IndiaMoney
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byu/Sabmohmayahaibro from discussion
inIndiaMoney
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Published 06 June 2026, 10:20 IST
India NewsBengaluruCorporateTrendingemployee

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