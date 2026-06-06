Why earning Rs 40,000 in a village felt better than Rs 1.4 lakh in Bengaluru: Reddit post goes viral

<p>A former corporate worker's Reddit post has gone viral after he revealed that earning Rs 40,000 a month in his village near Udaipur made him feel richer than earning Rs 1,40,000 a month in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a>.</p><p>In the viral post, the user sparked a wider debate online about whether a higher salary in a metro city necessarily translates into a better quality of life, as he wrote: "There's a huge difference between earning well and living well."</p>.<p>The user revealed that he was earning what many would consider a dream package, around Rs 16 lakh per annum, with a monthly in-hand salary of Rs 1,40,000.</p>.<p>"Honestly, on paper it sounded amazing. But by month end, it rarely felt like six figures," he wrote.</p>.'We analysed 14 million Reddit posts to reveal a striking shift in how we talk about mental health'.<p>Breaking down his monthly expenses, the user illustrated how much of his income went toward maintaining a basic urban lifestyle.</p><p>"Rent for a 1BHK: ₹30k</p><p>Groceries and daily stuff: Around ₹6k</p><p>Maid/laundry: ₹3k</p><p>WiFi and electricity: Around ₹3k</p><p>Swiggy/Zomato: ₹7k</p><p>Cabs/commute: ₹5k</p><p>Weekend plans/socialising: ₹8k," the user listed.</p><p>He also pointed to what he called "invisible expenses," such as online shopping, quick-commerce apps and convenience spending, arguing that Tier-1 city living often comes with mental exhaustion that pushes him towards easier, more expensive/convenient choices.</p><p>"Cooking? Order food. Grocery store far away? <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/blinkit">Blinkit</a>. Too tired after work? Cab," the post read.</p><p>Realizing that his higher salary came with a proportional cost to his mental well-being, the user decided to move back to his hometown near Udaipur.</p><p>"And the weird part is I genuinely started feeling richer here!"</p><p>The user stressed that it was not a comparison between Tier-1 and Tier-3 cities and wrote, "Bangalore made me grow professionally but my hometown made life feel human again," citing family support, no rent pressure, slower mornings and fewer unnecessary expenses.</p>.Idli with chai? Viral food combo sparks outrage, netizens seek Shashi Tharoor's rescue.<p>As the post went viral, many social media users agreed, saying that smaller hometowns often offer greater peace of mind and better savings.</p><p>One user wrote: "In 2023, after quitting my job, I moved back to my village. I found even Kolkata to be more expensive, and I knew my village was the only place where I could live without earning much. And it was one of the best decisions I ever made in my life."</p><p>Another user attributed the difference to consumerism in big cities, arguing that it naturally leads to higher spending.</p><p>"Ever felt bored when visiting your hometown from a big city? That's because smaller towns have fewer things to do, visit, experience and spend on. So you naturally stay home or spend more time in nature."</p><p>A migrant worker noted that maintaining a comfortable life in a metro city requires strict budgeting and making use of shared accommodation.</p><p>"Absolutely agree that Tier 1 cities are expensive. But look at your lifestyle in Bangalore! 30k for 1BHK. Spending 10k on groceries and maid. And then another 15k on socialising and cabs.</p><p>I have been living here for the last four years. My 2BHK in Old HAL costs less than your 1BHK. I spend enough on my food and diet, and I cook. To manage my commute, I purchased a two-wheeler. I don't go out much and do more home get-togethers.</p><p>It all depends on how you live and want to manage your expenses."</p><p>Another user defended the original poster and said, "The rent scenario is completely crazy and OP, props to you because the expenses that you have shared are average expenses. This is not some lavish lifestyle that you were living."</p>