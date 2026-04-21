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'Why investigating officer is playing hide & seek', SC pulls up UP govt on dropping charges in Noida hate crime

The court was hearing a plea seeking a fair investigation and trial on a complaint by a senior citizen, who claimed that he was abused and tortured in an alleged hate crime in Noida in July 2021.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 13:02 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 13:02 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSupreme CourtNoidaHate Crime

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