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Why is govt in 'hurry' to amend women's quota law, must call all-party meeting after polls: Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge's letter came in response to one from the Union minister to the Congress chief seeking a meeting with the party on plans to amend the Nari Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, for its implementation.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 12:05 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 12:05 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsParliamentMallikarjun Khargewomen reservation

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