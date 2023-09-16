Why is PM Modi silent on Pakistan-trained terrorists’ attack on Indian soldiers, asks AIMIM chief Owaisi

"I condemn that (incident). I don’t understand. When the Pulwama attack took place,… our Prime Minister expressed anger and anguish over the incident. Now he is completely cold and silent. How is it possible? He (Modi) claimed that they abrogated Article 370 and the extremism would come to an end. Where it has ended? Terrorists from Pakistan came and killed a Colonel, Major and a Deputy SP. And still, the operation is going on," he said.