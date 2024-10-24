Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Why is SEBI chairperson reluctant to face questions of parliamentary panel, asks Rahul Gandhi

In a post on X, Gandhi also asked who is behind the 'plan' to protect her from being answerable to the panel.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 16:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 16:18 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiSebiMadhabi Puri Buch

Follow us on :

Follow Us