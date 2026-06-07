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Why isn’t India’s solar boom delivering better results?

Today, up to 5 PM, the average price recorded stood at Rs 1.22/kWh, with near-zero prices observed across multiple time blocks.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 20:57 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 20:57 IST
India NewsSpecialsenergy sectorsolar energyInSight

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