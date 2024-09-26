Why Marathi does not have classical language status, Congress asks PM Modi

He said that for the ten years, Modi has done nothing on the well-argued case submitted by then Chief Minister of Prithviraj Chavan, on 11 July 2014, to declare Marathi as a classical Indian language.

“What explains the non-biological PM’s special apathy to Marathi culture?” he asked.

Ramesh also raised the issue of demand for change in the category of reservation of the Dhangar community.

The Dhangar community - traditional nomadic shepherds - who get 3.5 per cent reservation in education and jobs under the NT (C) category demand that they be placed under STs, which has a 7 per cent quota.

The community leaders claim that ‘Dhangar’ and ‘Dhangad’ are the same and a "typographical error” has deprived them in Maharashtra to get the ST benefits, unlike other states.

“The Dhangar community, which constitutes almost 9 per cent of Maharashtra’s population, has been demanding ST status for years but in vain. Effects of caste-based marginalisation are evident from the Dhangars’ poor performance on Human Development Index indicators, but they have received no support from the Mahayuti government,” said Ramesh.

Hitting out at the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government, he said: “ Last year, Shinde made vague commitments about studying other states’ methodologies to address their demands for reservation but no meaningful progress has been made.

”However, he pointed out that the Congress has consistently promised to conduct a nationwide caste census to ensure that every backward community in India is able to access the opportunities they deserve. What is the PM doing to ensure the well-being of the Dhangar community? Why have the BJP and their allies ignored the plight of the Dhangars?” he wanted to know.