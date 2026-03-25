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'Why meet in conference room': TMC skips all-party meeting called by Modi govt over West Asia situation

Trinamool has been on a warpath with the ruling BJP, especially against the backdrop of the Assembly elections in West Bengal.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 12:36 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCWest Asia

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