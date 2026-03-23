'Why not advance BRICS+ summit?': Congress takes 'Vishwaguru' swipe at PM Modi over West Asia conflict

<p>Congress on Monday took a swipe at PM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-asia-conflict-pm-modi-calls-ministerial-meeting-to-review-energy-situation-3940498">Narendra Modi</a> asking why the "self-styled Vishwaguru" is not advancing the BRICS+ Summit that India is set to host this year. Taking to X, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh attacked the Prime Minister for making phone calls to foreign leaders instead of face-to-face meetings, something which the summit will guarantee. </p><p>The Congress general secretary in charge of communications pointed out that the 18th annual BRICS+ Summit will take place in New Delhi under India's presidency later this year and leaders from member states - Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the UAE - might be in attendance.</p>.<p>"Why is the self-styled Vishwaguru not advancing the Summit to put together a diplomatic initiative to deal with the crisis in West Asia and its impacts? Clearly, he does not want to antagonise President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu," Ramesh posted on X.</p><p>"Mr. Modi has reportedly been making phone calls to foreign leaders to discuss the West Asia situation. This mode of communication has its limitations – no hugs, and no finger-waving, gyaan-giving photo-ops for our El Supremo. But Summits can be more productive and result in concrete steps apart from valuable face-to-face confabulations," he further said adding that the current Presidency by the US will not result in anything consequential "other than more rants and taunts by the US president."</p>.West Asia conflict: PM Modi takes stock of fuel, power, fertiliser supply.<p>Last week, Ramesh lashed out at the central government for not releasing a collective statement on the West Asia conflict as the BRICS+ Chair, alleging PM Modi is "diminishing" the standing of the grouping's presidency in his desire to "appease" Trump and maintain his "cosy relationship" with Netanyahu.</p><p>In his latest post, Ramesh also claimed that PM Modi "does not want to antagonise President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu."</p><p>On Saturday, Congress said the Modi government's failure to condemn the US-Israel aerial assault on Iran and force a brutal regime change there reflected the "moral cowardice" and "political betrayal" of India's civilisational values.</p><p>Ramesh had even said that the PM did not use his friendship with Trump and Netanyahu to bring about a ceasefire.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>