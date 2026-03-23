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'Why not advance BRICS+ summit?': Congress takes 'Vishwaguru' swipe at PM Modi over West Asia conflict

Congress has expressed disappointment alleging PM Modi's friendship with Trump and Netanyahu couldn't bring an end to the conflict.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 06:55 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 06:55 IST
India NewsBJPCongressNarendra ModiJairam RameshBRICS

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