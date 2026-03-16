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Why Rajya Sabha will not sit on March 19-20 and hold weekend sitting on March 28-29

The sittings of the Council scheduled for Thursday and Friday stands cancelled, Rajya Sabha Chairman informed on Monday.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsParliamentRajya SabhaC P Radhakrishnan

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