Why Rajya Sabha will not sit on March 19-20 and hold weekend sitting on March 28-29

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> will remain adjourned on March 19 and 20 and will function on the weekend on March 28-29 due to multiple <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/festivals">festivals</a> beginning that week. The decision came after the request to government by several MPs to avoid sittings during the festival period, Chairman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-p-radhakrishnan">C P Radhakrishnan</a>, on Monday, informed the members. </p>.<p>During a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee held on March 11, 2026, certain members had suggested that in view of several festivals such as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/navaratri">Navaratri</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gudipadwa">Gudipadwa</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramadan">Ramadan</a> etc, starting from March 19, it would be inappropriate to hold sittings of the House. </p>.<p>Radhakrishnan, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, said, "I wish to inform the members that the request made in this regard has been considered favourably by the government."</p>.Centre proposes weekend Parliament sitting on March 27–28 to clear pending bills.<p>Accordingly, the sittings of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/council">Council</a> scheduled for Thursday and Friday stands cancelled, he said.</p>.<p>The Rajya Sabha chairman further said, "However, in order to make up for the time so lost, the Council will instead sit on Saturday, 28 March 2026, and Sunday, 29 March 2026. Members may kindly take note of the same."</p>