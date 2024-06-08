Explained | Why ‘special category status’ demand by states is back in the limelight

The central government has made it clear multiple times that it will not consider the demands for special category status by any new state. Referring to the 14th Finance Commission’s opinion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last year said that no more special category status would be given. The 14th Finance Commission (2015-20) recommended increasing the devolution of money to states from the divisible pool of central taxes to 42% from the earlier 32%. The 15th Finance Commission (2021-26) has also kept the tax devolution nearly at the same level. The Centre argues that higher tax devolution provides the states with more resources. Moreover, the concept of plan assistance is no more there as the Planning Commission has been scrapped.