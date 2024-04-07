'Wife alleges marriage not consummated,' SC allows man's plea to undergo potency test

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has allowed a man to undergo a medical test as his wife sought divorce more than seven-and-half-year of their wedding alleging that their marriage could not be consummated owing to his impotency.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Prashant Kumar Mishra modified the Madras High Court only to the extent that the man would take the test in view of his willingness.

As the wife sought the divorce, the man filed an application for potency test for himself and fertility and psychological tests for her.

The trial court allowed the man's plea. The High Court, however, set aside the trial court's order.

"While allowing the revision petitions preferred by the wife, the High Court has not assigned any cogent reason as to why the husband cannot be sent for potentiality test," the bench said.

Before the top court, the wife's counsel said when she is not willing to undergo any test be it fertility test or mental health check-up, she cannot be compelled to undergo such tests.

In its April 5 order, the top court found, instead of dwelling on the contentions, the High Court focused on the conduct of the parties which was not at all germane for deciding the issue as to the validity of the order passed by the trial court.

"Considering the fact situation of the present case, we are satisfied that when the appellant/husband is willing to undergo potentiality test, the High Court should have upheld the order of the trial court to that extent," the bench said.

The court said let the test be conducted in the manner indicated by the trial court within a period of four weeks and the report be submitted within two weeks thereafter.