'Wild and imaginary accusations,' SCBA chief on letter alleging shifting of cases in SC

New Delhi: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Adish C Aggarwala on Thursday expressed "utter shock" over an open letter by senior advocate Dushyant Dave to Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud over shifting of sensitive cases from one bench to another.

He alleged "malicious, motivated and dubious attempts" are being made the behest of some influential litigants.

In his letter to the CJI, Aggarwala also flagged growing tendency of writing such letters to sitting Chief Justices of India to exert undue pressure on the administration of justice.

Asserting that the entire Bar, except a few individuals, are fully satisfied with leadership of the CJI, both on the judicial side as well as on the administrative side, Aggarwala said, "If the CJI succumbs to such pressure tactics, it would sound a death knell to the independence of this great institution at the hands of certain vested interests."

He claimed these attempts are nothing but "self-serving attacks on the independence of the judiciary".