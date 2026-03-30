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Will a couple in live-in relationship be considered married? Govt releases FAQs for first phase of Census

Portal opened for people opting for self-enumeration during Census
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 07:16 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 07:16 IST
India NewsCensusLive-in relationshipCensus of IndiaFaqs

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