<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Saturday said India is looking at boosting defence and security ties and enhancing economic and innovation partnership with Malaysia.</p>.<p>Modi said this before embarking on a two-day trip to the Southeast Asian country.</p>.<p>"The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years," Modi said in a departure statement.</p>.<p>"I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our comprehensive strategic partnership," he said.</p>.<p>"We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains," he added. </p>