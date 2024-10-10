Will appear before police on Thursday: Former Goa RSS chief tells HC

<p>Panaji: The Goa Bench of Bombay High Court said it will hear the arguments concerning state RSS ex-chief Subhash Velingkar’s pre-arrest bail plea on October 14 after the latter’s lawyer said he would appear before the police on Thursday.</p>.<p>Velingkar is facing a case for “hurting religious sentiments” with his controversial comments about <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/st-francis-xavier-church">St Francis Xavier</a>, the patron saint of Goa. The comments also triggered protests across the state.</p>.<p>His anticipatory bail came up for hearing on Thursday before the single bench of Justice B P Deshpande.</p>.Politicians, social organisations stage protest demanding arrest of ex-Goa RSS chief.<p>Velingkar’s lawyer told the court that he was ready to cooperate with the police provided there was assurance that he wouldn’t be arrested.</p>.<p>A lower court on Monday had rejected Velingkar’s pre-arrest bail plea.</p>.<p>The public prosecutor told the HC on Thursday that Velingkar would not be arrested if he cooperated with the investigation officer.</p>.<p>Later, the judge fixed the matter for hearing on October 14 (Monday).</p>.<p>During the hearing on Thursday, four intervention petitions were filed before the bench.</p>.<p>AAP MLA Cruz Silva, represented by advocate Amit Palekar, ex-Congress leader Valanka Alemao and the party’s Warren Alemao were among those who have moved the intervention petitions. </p>