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Will Constitution not come to rescue of believer who is not allowed to touch deity: Supreme Court

The nine-judge Constitution bench is hearing petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtKerala Newssabarimala temple

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