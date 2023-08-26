Will continue to oppose 'fascist tendencies': Sharad Pawar attacks BJP

He said that the I.N.D.I.A meeting next week would review the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and chart out programmes for joint campaigning.

On Maharashtra, he said: “I can see a change in Maharashtra. People are disappointed with those who went with the BJP. I am sure people will give a right mandate in the elections and they will show the BJP its rightful place.”

On the happenings in the NCP, Pawar said that he is the national president of the NCP while Jayant Patil is the president of Maharashtra unit. "NCP has not split. While it is true that some MLAs have left, MLAs don't mean a political party. Why give importance to rebels by taking their names?” he said.