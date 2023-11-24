Will cough out illegal money: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he said that those involved in the corruption will be punished and they will be forced to cough out the money they got illegally.

While addressing a public meeting in Armoor on Friday, Amit Shah on alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, said that those involved in the corruption will be punished and they will be forced to cough out the money they got illegally. He has also explained about corruption in Miyapur lands, awarding ORR contracts, Mission Kakatiya, and liquor scams.

He added research in turmeric will be taken up in the Nizamabad district so that turmeric farmers can get more money for their produce.

“Orders were issued for the establishment of the National Turmeric Board. Research work will be taken up in the next phase. Processing units will also be established. The ruling BRS in the last 10 years made a mess of everything. It has failed to implement promises it had made to the public in the previous elections. Thousands of crores of rupees took place for KTR. I was informed that the local MLA occupied the lands allotted for the bus complex about 30 years ago. A shopping complex was built. Why did Chief Minister K. Chadrasekhar Rao gives a ticket to him who occupied the land?” asked Amit Shah.

He has promised to establish an exclusive hospital for beedi workers and an NRI Ministry to address the problems of NRIs from Telangana.

Referring to Telangana Liberation Day, the Union Home Minister accused Chandrashekar Rao of not organising the programme fearing for Owaisis of MIM. He has promised to hold officially if the BJP comes to power.

Amit Shah also promised to reduce GST on petrol and diesel, MSP of Rs. 3,100 for paddy, to buy boiled rice, extend Fasal Bima Yojana without any premium from farmers

The BJP leader accused that Ministries will be given to those who offer money in both Congress and BRS, he said that they were committed to making BC(Backward Class) leader as Chief Minister, as promised in the past.

The Home Minister said that the Congress has stopped the construction of the Rama Temple for about 70 years and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has performed Bhoomi Pooja and Prana Pratishta will be held on January 22nd at Ayodhya.

He has offered free travel there if the BJP comes to power in Telangana.