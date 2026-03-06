'Will defeat dreamers of red corridor': Amit Shah reiterates India will be Naxal-free by March 31

<p>Security forces will defeat those who dream of building a red corridor from Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati to Pashupati in Nepal, declared Union Home Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/naxalism-to-be-eliminated-from-india-by-march-31-home-minister-amit-shah-3906702"> Amit Shah</a> on Friday asserting that India will become Naxal-free by March 31.</p><p>During his address marking the 57th Raising Day of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Mundali in Cuttack district, he called the forces a catalyst for the economic growth of the country by providing security to major establishments.</p><p>"Today, I want to assure the nation that the country will be Maoist-free by March 31. Our forces will defeat those who dream of building a red corridor from Tirupati to Pashupati," he said.</p>.Number of Naxal-affected districts across India down to seven, Chhattisgarh still has five hotspots.<p>"It will be a big achievement for the country's security forces under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to uproot Naxalism from the country. Our security forces have reached the expectations, and the country is now on the verge of eliminating red rebels," he added. </p><p>Bihar was recently declared Naxal-free leaving just three states - Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha - affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE). As of today, only seven districts in India are considered Naxal affected. While Chhattisgarh has five (Bijapur, Narayanpur, Sukma, Kanker and Dantewada), Jharkhand (West Singhbhum) and Odisha (Kandhamal) have one each. </p>