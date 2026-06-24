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Will E20 petrol affect your vehicle insurance? Govt debunks E20 fuel myth, calls it a 'globally accepted practice'

The government said the ethanol blending programme has helped India save more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange by reducing crude oil imports.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 06:20 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 06:17 IST
India NewsEthanolfuelUnion governmentIndian Oil Corp

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