Will examine 2004 verdict on states' power to make sub-class in SCs, STs for quota: Supreme Court

The Chinnaiah judgement had held that any "sub-classification" of the scheduled castes would violate Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution.

The 2004 verdict had stated that only Parliament, and not state legislatures, can exclude castes deemed to be SC from the Presidential List under Article 341 of the Constitution.

The top court is examining questions whether sub-classification inside the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe categories be permitted like in the case of other backward classes (OBCs) and if the state assemblies are competent to introduce laws empowering the states to undertake this exercise.

The bench said in case of OBCs, the Indra Swahney (Mandal case) judgement provided that there can be sub-classification or exclusion of creamy layers to ensure that more backwards among the classes get the benefit of reservation.

However, this was not extended for SCs and STs, the bench said, adding that it cannot gloss over the point of exclusion of some castes inside SCs.

"The theme is the same, the sub-classification, which is permitted in Indira Sawhney judgement (Mandal case) for the OBC is not permitted in case of SCs and STs. Because, they say it (SCs and STs) is one homogenous class and once Parliament has designated a class, you cannot subdivide.

"And your (Punjab) contention is that Parliament's power to designate is very different from the state's power to implement reservations under the Constitution," the bench said.

The bench asked whether the state can give 100 per cent or 50 per cent quota of 15.5 per cent quota meant for SCs and STs to only few castes inside the group and said it may be hit by the exclusion principle.

"We cannot gloss over the point of exclusion. The same exclusion that applies to reservation per say when seats are reserved for backward communities (OBCs), because we treat equality as a substantive equality not formal equality," the bench said.

"The only question now is this - can that exclusion not be justified on the same yardstick which we have applied in the exclusion of the backward and forward context (meant for reservation for OBCs)," the bench said.

The CJI said there were two arguments and the first is that to attain substantive equality, the sub-classification among the SCs was also necessary.

"The second can be the federal argument that there was nothing in the constitutional structure to stop the state from making laws for its marginalised communities," the CJI said.

Once the bench asked whether Punjab has any data on what is the total population of SCs in the state and the break up of Valmikis and Mazhabi Sikhs.

However, later the bench said it will confine to the validity of the Chinnaiah judgement only.