‘Will examine if 5-judge bench need to consider’, SC on petitions seeking relook at its PMLA verdict

In his argument, Sibal contended, "PMLA insofar as it allows for an officer of the Enforcement Directorate to summon any person to record his statement during the course of an investigation, require the said person to tell the truth in such statement and to sign the said statement, under the threat of penalty or arrest is violative of Articles 20(3) and 21 of the Constitution”.

Claiming that the ED has become unruly horse, Sibal said, "I use this expression intentionally. It can go anywhere it wants. And what it does is. It does not tell you whether you are being called as a witness or an accused”.

The Centre’s counsel countered him, contending that the PMLA was an “important legislation” for the nation.

During the hearing, the bench asked Sibal that in summons, the person may be called as a witness also, as he may know something about the accused.

Sibal said the person has the right to know why he has been summoned.

The bench also asked Sibal, "Were you in opposition when PMLA was enacted in 2002?"

Sibal said that is not fair and it may have been enacted and amended by one party but “we never envisioned it would be enforced in this way”.

He also cited landmark A D M Jabalpur and A K Gopalan cases, contending judgments are set aside because new paradigms emerge regarding liberty of the people.

Sibal said, "If I'm being summoned, I should be told why and if I'm involved in any predicate offence, I should be told about it as before the summons are executed, I may exercise my rights, for whatever they are worth".

He also said that even in tax evasion cases, the ED was invoking the PMLA by alleging that the offence of criminal conspiracy was involved.

The bench then said that tax evasion cases cannot be portrayed as a criminal conspiracy, only to invoke the PMLA.

On behalf of the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta expressed his strong reservations at the petitioners allegedly expanding the scope of the hearing through amendments to their petitions.

Mehta said that the entire Act was now sought to be challenged, instead of some provisions, as earlier indicated, and if the court was allowing such an amendment, then the government authorities would need time to file a reply.

Sibal asked the court to refer the matter to a five-judge bench as the questions of law involved may be better determined by a Constitution bench.